ENOSBURGH – Mrs. Molly L. Berry, age 77, passed away, Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020 at the Franklin County Rehab Center, with her family by her side. Molly was born in St. Albans, October 30, 1942, daughter of the late Alfred and Jessie (Dennis) Button. On December 8, 1962, she married Roger Berry. Mr. Berry predeceased her on April 13, 2010.
Molly worked for many years as a laborer and carpenter’s assistant for Pizzagalli Construction, retiring in 2007. She enjoyed gambling, going to the casino, playing Bingo, traveling, camping, maple sugaring, farming, and dancing, but most of all, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and family gatherings with her many friends.
Molly was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #42, and the Akwesasne Players Club.
Molly is survived by her children, Roger “Joe” Berry, Jr. and his wife Tara of Windsor, Rocky Berry and his wife Jewels of Sheldon, and Theresa “TC” Duprey and her husband Scott of St. Albans, her three grandchildren Jason, Michael and Samantha Berry, and three great-grandchildren. She also leaves her brothers, Richard Button of Sheldon, David Button and his wife Linda of Fairfield, Larry Button and his wife Mary of Enosburgh, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents, and husband Roger, she was predeceased by her sisters Joyce McMichael, Betty DeGraff, Marjorie Stetson, Beverly Button, and her brothers William, Howard, Russell and James Button.
A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Chapel, 86 South Main Street, St. Albans. Friends may gather for the service beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place later this spring in the Berry family lot in the North Fairfield Cemetery. As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made to the Enosburgh Ambulance Service, 83 Sampsonville Road, Enosburgh Falls, VT, 05450. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with her family and friends at www.bradyandlevesque.com.