Millicent Swisler Clement

January 19, 1936- October 8, 2022
It is with great sadness that our family shares the news of the death of our mother, Milly, after a brief illness. While her health had declined toward the end of her life, she kept her positive outlook right to the end.
Millicent Ruth Swisler Clement was born in St. Albans, Vermont on January 19th, 1936. She was welcomed into the family home by her mother and father, Elizabeth Brown Swisler, and Dr. Frederick Fisher Swisler, as well as a sister, Elizabeth Louise. Later, the family would grow to include Mary Susan.
Our mother and her beloved sisters grew up living the life of a country doctor’s girls. They learned about dedication to community, caring for the sick, and the joy of new lives coming into the world. She cherished family and dedicated her life to us, her children, and all the other children whose lives she would touch over the years.
Mom graduated from Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans. She attended Pembroke college, the sister college to Brown University, but soon made the transition to train to be a nurse, attending Royal Victoria Hospital school of nursing in Montreal. When Mom met our Dad, a military man at the local air force base, she put her education on hold. She married Warren Jackson Clement on December 28th, 1957 in St. Albans and then they flew to Texas so Dad could attend Texas A & M.
After graduation, Mom and Dad moved back east with two daughters in tow, Catherine Elizabeth and Becky Ellen. The family grew to six with the births of Warren Jackson Jr, and Amy Lynn. Our family settled in Williamstown, Massachusetts. Here, Mom completed her degree in early childhood education and established Rhythm Rhyme Nursery School. Mom had found her calling: to foster growth and joy in the lives of little ones.
In 1987, Mom and Dad made the move to Hollis NH where she connected with a new community and taught at Hollis preschool until her retirement in 1999.
Ever positive and courageous, Mom cared for our Dad when he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. All the while, Mom faced her own difficult times, surviving two brain surgeries to remove a benign tumor.
After our Dad’s death in 2004, Mom decided to accompany Amy and family to Phoenix, AZ and lived there for 12 years. She faced this big change with enthusiasm; settling into a new home and helping with her two youngest grandchildren.
When Mom moved back east, she chose to be near Cathy and her family in Media, PA, Here she welcomed three great granddaughters. She visited our “camp” in the summers and enjoyed many visits with kids and grandkids.
Milly is survived by 2 sisters: Elizabeth Swisler Hale of El Dorado Hills, California and Mary Swisler Bostwick of St Albans, Vermont, four children Cathy Redding, Becky Christie, Jackie Clement and Amy Clement and their spouses. Also 10 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren
A celebration of life will be held at Birch Point in the summer 2023. Mom’s ashes will be added to Dad’s memorial garden looking out over Fairfield Pond. Please visit https://everloved.com/life-of/millicent-clement/ to read our favorite stories about Mom. To make a donation in Mom’s memory please visit Save the Children.
