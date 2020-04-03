SPOONER, WISC. — Mrs. Mildred (Medor) Flood passed away Saturday evening, March 21, 2020, at the Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner, Wisc.
Mildred was born in Swanton, Vt., September 13, 1920, the daughter of the late Frank and Gertrude (Gould) Campbell.
In September 1940, Mildred married Wilson Medor, who predeceased her in May 1974.
In October 1991, Mildred married Arnold Flood, who predeceased her in 1998. Mildred also predeceased her sister Francis and brothers Gordon and Murray Campbell.
Mildred worked outside her home all her adult life, first as a telephone operator, then as a seamstress for many years, and also as an Avon representative.
Mildred enjoyed gardening and helping friends and neighbors with errands and transportation to medical appointments.
Due to failing health and to be with her family, Mildred moved to Wisconsin in October 2010.
Mildred is survived by her son Ellory and his wife Nancy, grandchildren Lisa Tott and Linda Olmsted, great-grandchildren Krista Schulte, Kayla Ellingson, Jon and Matthew Olmsted, great great-grandchildren Kenneth and Mieke Schulte, Evelyn Ellingson, niece Linda Barrette, and nephew Alex Campbell, both of Swanton.
In keeping with Mildred’s wishes, there will be no public service. Internment will be at the convenience of Mildred’s family.