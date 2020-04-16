ST. ALBANS – Mildred Eleanor Rocheleau, 95, died peacefully on April 14, 2020, at the Franklin County Rehab in St. Albans.
Millie was born on February 14, 1925, to Carlton C. Bessette and Francis A. (Laroe) Bessette.
On August 15, 1942, she married Gerard A. Rocheleau at Holy Angels Catholic Church. They were married for 63 years.
Her creative, artistic and loving ways showed in her care of family, home and its decor, delicious meals, hand crafted gifts and her faithful presence at family events and celebrations. She celebrated each new birth with gusto.
Survivors include her children; Steven G. Rocheleau (Martha) of Swanton, Carolyn E. Yandow (Dennis) of St. Albans, Linda L Mitchell (Lewis) of St. Albans, Candace G. Smith (Craig) of Burlington, son-in-law Norman Boucher of Cape Canaveral,Fla, as well as 13 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 11 great great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Marion Young, nieces and nephews and many caring friends.
In addition to her husband she was predeceased by her daughter, Marie A. Boucher, her siblings Rhoda LaRoque (Clarence), Connie Bliss (Robert), brothers; Leon, Harold, Clayton, James, and brother-in-law, Wayne Young.
Having lived at the time of WWII she spent her early married years working as an inspector of parts at the Colts Machine Guns and was a lifetime member of the VFW auxiliary.
A heartfelt thank you to Franklin County Home Health, Brownway Residence, Holiday House Nursing Facility, and Franklin County Rehab. Your compassionate care in the last year of her life was comforting.
Due to the COVID social distancing, a service of Christian Burial will be announced for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the Franklin County Home Health, 3 Home Health Circle #1, St. Albans, Vt. 05478
Arrangements are in the care of Heald Funeral Home. To send the Rocheleau family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to Millie’s online guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.