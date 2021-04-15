SOUTH BURLINGTON — Mildred Anna Bohannon (nee Hislop), a long-time area resident passed away on Saturday April 10, 2021 at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
Born in Noyan P. Q., Canada, on September 18, 1932, to the late Harold Charles Hislop, Theo Loretta Hislop (nee Butts).
Mildred was an Alburgh High School graduate. She married Douglas Edward Bohannon in Swanton, on August 26, 1956.
In 1957 Millie and Doug moved to Saint Albans and raised their family. Once her daughters were in school, she began a career as a kindergarten teacher at Saint Albans Kindergarten and then Snoopy’s Daycare; later she worked for the Franklin County Animal Rescue.
Millie was very active in the community, a longtime member of Saint Paul’s UMC; very involved in the Northwestern Riding and Driving Club for many years and was a 4-H leader; she also served as a volunteer member of Franklin County Restorative Justice Board. In 1992 she fulfilled a lifelong ambition, earning a Bachelor of Arts from Johnson State College, cum laude.
Survivors include her daughters: Joni Lynn Bohannon and her husband Wu Ou, of Saint Albans; Carol Ann Bourbeau and her husband Raymond, of South Burlington; as well as two grandsons: Douglas Bourbeau and Cameron Bourbeau, and several nieces and nephews
Millie is predeceased by her parents; her husband Douglas Edward Bohannon, their infant son Peter, as well as her siblings; Burton M. Hislop, Frederick J. Hislop, and Phyllis A. Mosher. After her husband’s death in 2017, she moved to the Pines in South Burlington.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of the UVM Medical Center for their care and compassion and constant communication with the family during Millie’s stay there.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday April 22, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 12 Noon at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A funeral service will follow at 12 Noon at the funeral home with Lay Speaker, Sharon Benjamin Baker officiating. Prayers of committal will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Swanton.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions in Millie’s name to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
Millie’s final wishes are in the care of the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
