Fairfield – Michelle Lynn McNall a lifelong area resident passed away Monday, November 1st, 2021, at the UVM Medical Center following complication of COVID.
Born in St. Albans on September 28th, 1971, she was the daughter of Betsy (Burleson) Greenwood and the late Robert Greenwood. Michelle was 50 years old.
On July 22nd, 2000, in St. Patrick Catholic Church, she married Berkley G. McNall, who survives her.
Michelle was a 1989 graduate of Bellows Free Academy in Fairfax and until her illness, she has been an associate with Med Associates in Georgia. She was very active with the Maple Festival and Champlain Valley Fair as a volunteer. She enjoyed photography and won awards at the Maple Festival. She enjoyed going shopping and camping, this past maple season, she was very proud that she made her first gallon of maple syrup on her own.
Survivors include her husband of 21 years, Berkley, of Fairfield; her mother, Betsy Greenwood of Fairfax; bother, Jeff Greenwood of Fairfax; grandmother, Ruth Burleson of Fairfax; her many aunts and uncles, Michael and Sheila Trudeau, Gloria and William Hughes, Lorraine and Alton Bruso, Jr., Linda Poole, Paul Burleson and Diane Robtoy, Leona Burleson and Judy Lenfest, as well as many cousins.
Michelle is also survived by her mother and father-in-law, Priscilla and Jack McNall and sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Ronald McNall and Mike and Kim Patulack and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father, Robert Greenwood, Michelle was predeceased by her grandmother, Shirley Trudeau and uncles, Gary Burleson, William Poole and Shaun Trudeau.
Michelle’s family will receive family and friends on Monday, November 8th, 2021, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM in the funeral home with Pastor Butch Ainsworth officiating. Interment will be at a later date in the Carroll Hill Cemetery.
Berkley asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department, c/o Jeff Corey, 86 Sam Webb Road, Fairfax, Vermont 05454.
Honored to be serving the McNall family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
