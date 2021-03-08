ST. ALBANS — It is with great sadness, the family of Michelle Ann Corrigan, age 48, announce that she passed away peacefully, Saturday, March 06, 2021, in Saint Albans. She was born in Natick, MA, March 3, 1973 to Wayne and Deborah (Boyes) Morris Ulm. Michelle married Greg Corrigan Sr., September 8, 2018. She worked as a manager at Pizza Hut, and then a manager at Dunkin Donuts. She then went to the St. Albans Police as a dispatcher, and finally retired at Global Foundries as a Machine Technician Specialist. She then worked as a clerk at South Main Grocery. Michelle loved taking care of her children, granddaughter Bella, and her dog Hershey. She also liked to play Sudoku, and visiting with friends. Michelle will be remembered for her willingness to help people in need, and for being a great friend.
She is survived by her husband Greg, her children, Britney Lynn Donahue of Essex Jct., VT, Coral Lee Donahue of Saint Albans, VT, her step-children Stacy Mitchell (Ben) of Boulder, CO, Greg Corrigan, Jr. (Tonya) of Williston, VT, Chris Corrigan (Alexis) of Colchester, VT, and Nick Corrigan of Colchester, VT; seven grandchildren; her stepmother, Linda Morris of Framingham, MA; her siblings, Heidi Morris of Haines City, FL, Jason Ulm (Cortney) of Chester, ME, step-brothers Kenneth Daniels (Kim) of Rowley, MA, Thomas Daniels (Cathy) of Quechee, VT, and brother-in-law Robert Corrigan (Betty) of Colchester, VT; and her best friend, Kassie Gibson, and friend Zach Martell.
She is preceded in death by one son, Todd R. Donahue.
A Time of Reflection will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM, in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home. Interment will follow later this spring at Greenwood Cemetery. As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Franklin County Home Heath, 3 Home Health Circle. St. Albans, VT 05478, or the American Cancer Society, 55 Day Lane, Williston, Vermont 05495.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories of Michelle may be shared with her family and friends at www.bradyandlevesque.com.
