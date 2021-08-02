Georgia – Michel Rock Bouthillette, a longtime area resident and contractor, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 28th, 2021, at the Northwestern Medical Center with his family at his side.
Born in Granby, Quebec on April 15th, 1951, he was the son of the late Gerard and Eva (Roy) Bouthillette. Michel was 70 years old.
On July 12th, 1975, at the Church of Nativity in Swanton, he married Karen Pare’, who survives him.
Michel was a 1970 graduate of Swanton High School and then spent many years in the contracting business building homes throughout Franklin County. He was an avid cyclist and belonged to the St. Albans Cyclist Group and being an avid golfer, he recently built his own 4-hole golf course at home. Mike enjoyed several hobbies and interests and business ventures throughout his lifetime including owning the Tea Company nightclub and a custom woodworking business “Northern Hardwoods,” operating a small organic dairy farm and raising Friesian horses and German shepherds to weightlifting, to shooting pool, playing cards, riding his Harley, playing racquetball, snowshoeing, snowmobiling and 4-wheeling, running, skiing, mountain biking, competing in local races, often placing in a top finish.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Karen, of Georgia; their children, Ross Bouthillette of St. Albans, Amy Hager and her husband, Bryan, of Black Hawk, CO, Kristi Mount and her husband, Bill, of Bristol and Desiree Vatter and son-in-law, Rob, of Fairfax and grandchildren, Eva Bouthillette, Katherine and Lance Hager, Jackson, Jordan, James and Reuben Mount, and Adelyn, Rowen and Abbott Vatter. In-laws include Raymond and Pauline Pare´ of Swanton, sisters-in-law Kathy Cain and husband Paul of Oxford, ME, JoAnne Foell of Burlington, and brothers-in-law Kevin Pare´ and wife Tammy of St. Albans and John Pare´ and wife Kristie of Burlington.
Michel is also survived by his siblings, Nicole and Mike Slack of Colchester, Christian and Marlene Bouthillette of Berkshire, Johanne and Terry Laroche of Franklin, Mike and Sylvie Corbeil of St. Albans and Leo and Chantall Gabrault of Georgia, as well as many nieces and nephews, as well as his best friend, Francis Bertrand and his cycling buddies, Rene Boissoneault, Lary Martell and Tom Cleveland.
Michel’s family will receive family and friends on Thursday, August 5th, 2021, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
Funeral services will be private for his family.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Heath Circle, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
Honored to be serving the Bouthillette family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
