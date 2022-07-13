Celebration of Life Michel R. Bouthillette
By
Karen Bouthillette, Ross Bouthillette, Kristi Mount, Desiree Vatter & Amy Hager
Family and friends of Mike and Swanton High School Class of 1970
Come join us as we celebrate Mike’s life in the best way we know how – by doing all his favorite things on the land he loved.
Saturday July 30th 2022, Noon to Dusk 82 Nature Nook Lane (aka 1623 Mill River Road)
There will be golf on the meadow, billiards in the pool room, trial rides for the mountain bikers, card games in the garage, corn hole and hiking for those who just want to walk the trails.
We will have a tent, chairs and partial catering at noon by the Phoenix House, Guests are welcome to bring a dish to share.
Feel free to participate in as many or few events as you wish. This is an opportunity for us to get t ogether and swap stories and memories of the man we all loved.
In addition to the above activities, there will be a special “Finish the Ride” memorial bike ride at 9:30 AM leaving from Cohen Park. More details to come on this.
Please contact a family member if considering the ride.
Please RSVP to 802-527-7312
