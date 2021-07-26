Michel P. Papineau

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING... An Air Quality Alert is until 11 PM EDT this evening. The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the following counties in Vermont... Caledonia...Addison...Chittenden...Franklin.. .Essex...Grand Isle...Lamoille...Orange...Orleans...Washington. On Monday, July 26th, expect PM25 concentrations in the unhealthy for sensitive groups (USG) range in Northern Vermont. Southern Vermont should continue to experience levels of PM25 in the moderate range. When air pollution in the ambient air is elevated, people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children are the groups most at risk. Exposure to elevated levels of fine particles can increase the likelihood of respiratory symptoms in sensitive individuals, and aggravate heart or lung disease in persons with cardiopulmonary disease and the elderly. An Air Quality Action Day means that particulate concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional information please visit the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources web site at https://dec.vermont.gov/air-quality/local-air-quality-forecasts.