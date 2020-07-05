ST. ALBANS — Michael W. Simpson found peace from his mind and body on July 2, 2020, at the St. Joseph’s Unit of Our Lady of the Meadow.
His lifetime journey began as the eldest child to Lawrence and Claire Simpson in St. Albans, VT. His siblings were fortunate to have Michael’s guidance and adoration throughout their childhood and into adulthood. His brother John predeceased Michael, but his siblings Elizabeth, Deborah, Paula and Hillary remain full of stories provided by Michael.
His belief in faith and community guided Michael throughout his life, beginning with his primary and secondary education at St. Mary’s School in St. Albans before spending time at Assumption Abbey, Richardton, N.D. and then at Champlain College, Burlington, Vt. The experiences and individuals he met helped Michael become a strong public servant, guiding him throughout his 40-year career in law enforcement.
Family truly was the greatest joy for Michael. His wife Ann was the love of his life for 53 years, and together they raised four children; Stephen, Robert, Thomas and Kathleen. His children could sometimes be seen rolling their eyes when their father would stop to talk to friends, family acquaintances or anyone who happened to say ‘hello’ first. Each of his children provided a deep sense of pride for Michael, and he admired how each of them followed their own paths to become who they are.
The Simpson family would like to offer heartfelt thanks to Dr. Anya Koutras and her staff for providing exceptional care and kindness to Michael and his family, as well as the kind individuals who treated Michael with dignity at Our Lady of the Meadow.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church 45, Fairfield Street, with the Reverend Monsignor Peter Routhier as celebrant.
The protocol for social distancing will be observed. Attendees will be required to wear face masks and please follow instructions of the funeral home staff.
Michael enjoyed connecting with people and providing assistance when he could because he felt he was beyond fortunate in his own life. In memory of Michael, please offer random acts of kindness to family, friends and strangers. We all need kindness.
Assisting Mike’s family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.