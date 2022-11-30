Saint Albans - Michael Scott Singer (Sing-Dog) was born on March 9, 1967, in Louisville, Kentucky to Patricia (Singer) Willis and, William Michael Singer.
Michael passed away peacefully November 13, 2022. He fought a long and courageous battle with cancer. He never complained throughout his long journey. Would simply smile and say, “I am ok”.
As a father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend; Mike had the gift of making those around him feel loved, heard and supported. He related to people of all backgrounds and had an amazing group of friends. Michael truly appreciated the unconditional encouragement from all his supporters who called and visited him until the end. He never wanted to be a burden to anyone, but rather a comrade to all. Also, a Mamma lover to the core.
Michael loved the great outdoors. In his younger days he was a force on the football and rugby fields. His passions included flying fishing, golfing (especially in his nephew Connor Roberts Memorial Golf Tournament), hiking, camping and of course his devotion for boating. Always wanting to sail around the world. Or at least dropping a line in the waters which surrounded him.
Michael loved being a Dad to his children Callen and Malley. His entire life was devoted to making them feel happy and loved. He could always be found on the sidelines cheering them onto a victory in any sport they played. Michael loved watching Callan and Maelley explore the world just as he did. He was always so proud of their accomplishments!
Michael also had a great love for his four-legged friends, Iree, Shilo and Bella. Always throwing a stick, taking a hike or tossing a rock to enhance their special bond. Along with many cats.
Most of his teaching career was as a special educator at Fairfield Center School and later at Bradford Elementary. He enriched the lives of so many with his patience, devotion and unwavering commitment to education. Always looking for the key to unlock the magic of learning.
Michael moved back to Vermont in 2021 with his loving sister and friend Peggy Roberts. Best buds through childhood until the end. They shared an unconditional bond of love and friendship. He also had a special devotion and admiration to his Uncle Peter DesLauriers, a true source of strength and understanding. Michael also shared a special relationship with his great niece and nephew Evelyn and Boden Leduc. Although only a few months old, he eyes lit up when he saw his newest nephew Colton Connor Roberts. Forever hoping to enrich their lives with fishing and learning. He loved them with his whole heart. Along with his Dallas girls Callie and Sienna!
Michael is survived by his beloved children Callan Singer of Portland ME and Maelley Singer of Sarasota FL. His mother Patricia Willis (Terry) of Bradenton Florida, sisters Peggy Roberts of St Albans VT, Tina Sarlls of Louisville KY and grandmother Betty DesLauriers of St Albans including many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, great nieces and great nephews. Along with a huge circle of amazing friends spread out all over.
Michael is predeceased by his nephew Connor Roberts 2014, father William Michael Singer 2018, grandfather Donald Author DesLauriers 2016 and grandparents Charles and Blanche Singer Louisville KY.
Michael graduated from Bellows Free Academy in 1985. He earned his BA in education at Johnson State College. He also received his masters from Marlboro College.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Michael’s name to:
The Connor Roberts Memorial Fund, C/O Benjamin Roberts, 27 Hill Farm Estates, St Albans VT 05478
We wish to thank everyone for all your calls, txt messages, meals, cards, flowers and visiting his bedside in his final days. The friends and family that put their lives on hold to travel from near and far to share just one more story, one more laugh and one last visit made him feel so loved!
There will be a Celebration of Life in the Summer of 2023. We will keep everyone posted.
Honored to be serving the family of Michael Singer is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
