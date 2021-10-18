Michael “Mikey” James Robtoy, Sr.

Mikey was a long-time beloved resident of St. Albans City, who after a very short illness passed away on Sunday, September 26th, 2021, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
Mikey’s greatest passion and highlight in life was his boxing career in which he held the Vermont Golden Gloves State Champion Title in 1977, 1978, 1980, 1982 and 1983. He then moved on in his boxing career and became a professional fighter and fought many professional fights in Canada until he retired. Mikey was known to the public to fly like a butterfly and sting like a bee.
Mikey then went on to make his life career in construction, starting with Anchor Foundations and Paul Burleson for many, many years, then worked for Robert Langevin and ending his work career with Peerless Clothing.
Mikey’s greatest passion in life was spending time with his family and friends as he would say, “just to shoot the bull.” He loved Hank Williams and Elvis Presley and could perform a perfect jail house rock. He loved life and always had a smile on his face.
Mikey is survived by his beloved dog and best friend, Buddy, his companion, Linda Hartigan, whom he loved and adored; his six sisters, Pauline, Sandra, Joanne, Marlene, Cora and Dora & Michael Brodeur, as well as his five brothers, Johnny, Ronald & Elaine, Louis & Lorraine Robtoy, Landon, Jr and Edward & Kimberly and many, many nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by his four children, Kari, who Mikey always sang to and called his little sunshine, Mychele, Jesse, Michael, Jr. and Taylor, the sister of Mychele, Jesse and Michael, Jr.
Mikey was predeceased by his loving parents, Landon and Betty; his brothers, Carroll and David; his sisters, Darlene and Laura and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Mikey’s family will receive family and friends on Saturday, October 23rd, 2021, from 10:00 to 11:30 AM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street.
A graveside service will follow at 12 Noon at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Calvary Street, St. Albans, with the Reverend Father Christopher Micale officiating.
Anyone wishing to make a donation, please consider the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 3 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, Vermont 05478 or the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284-0692.
Honored to be serving the Robtoy family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolences are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
