RICHFORD- Michael L. Fuller, passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at the age of 61, at his home in Richford with family and friends at his side.
In keeping with Mike’s wishes, there will be no calling hours, and his life will be celebrated with a graveside service for family and friends on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 1:00PM at the Richford Center Cemetery, South Richford Road in Richford. Loved ones are then encouraged to gather at the American Legion in Richford to celebrate Mike’s life.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.