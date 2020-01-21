ST. ALBANS – Michael John Demag, Sr., a lifelong area resident, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at Timberlyn Heights Rehab Center in Great Barrington, Mass.
Born in St. Albans on October 14, 1951, he was the son of the late George W. and Rejane (Rochon) Demag. Mike was 68 years old.
Mike was a machinist at GE for 17 years and also was a bouncer at several area establishments for 14 years. He also helped out at Gabree & Sons Muffler Shop. He always enjoyed working on and riding his Harleys.
Survivors include his children, Patricia St. Arnault, Michael Jr. and wife, Michelle, William Demag and fiancé, Sonya Greeno, Harley Demag and wife, Liz, Arvis Demag and girlfriend, Lyndsay Demag, and Benjamin Demag, as well as his grandchildren, Harley Demag, II, Baylee and Liam Burley Demag, Elizabeth and Brianna Demag and Vanessa Demag and a great-grandson, Charlie Demag.
Mike is also survived by his sisters, Joan Webb and Patricia Lord and husband, Leonard, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mike was pre-deceased by his sister, Helen Bailey and brothers, Gary, James and George Demag.
Mike’s family will receive friends on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from Noon to 2:00 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, with a prayer service at 2:00 p.m. A reception will follow at the Elks Lodge on Grice Brook Road.
To send the Demag family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to Mike’s online guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.