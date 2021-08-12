Michael J. Finn

Michael J. Finn RUTLAND — Michael J. Finn, 70, died unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday July 28, 2021. He was born May 15, 1951, the son of the late Elmerine (Bove) Finn of Rutland and the late John Roderick Finn of St. Albans.  Funeral services will be held at St. Peter’s Church in Rutland on Saturday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. A reception will follow at Southside Steakhouse in Rutland. Contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in Michael’s name. They may be sent in care of Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701

