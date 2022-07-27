SWANTON – Michael J Begnoche, age 56, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022.
He was born in St. Albans on February 11, 1966 to the late Elaine (Laurendeau) and Arthur Begnoche.
Michael enjoyed tinkering, working on machinery, gardening, fishing, hunting, or just sitting in his rocking chair listening to music and enjoying nature. His family will remember him as a hardworking man a great listener and for giving the best advice.
He is survived by his children, Michael Begnoche and his fiancé Nicole Raymond, and Patricia Begnoche and her fiancé Crystal Miller; grandchildren, Ella Begnoche, and soon to arrive granddaughter, Paisley whom he was excited to meet; sisters, Jean Brown and her husband Thomas, and Diane Fuller; brother, Jerry Begnoche, and his wife Mary; his faithful companion, Iris; close nephew Ronnie Young Jr; and many nieces and nephews. Michael was predeceased by his parents; sister, Patricia Smith and her husband Kevin; and brother in-law, Danny Fuller.
In respecting Michael’s wishes, there will be no public services.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos, and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.