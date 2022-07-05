Michael H. Slack, 76, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at his home in Colchester, Vermont. He was born in Charleston, South Carolina on August 25, 1945 to the late Dr. Howard Slack and Mona (Graves) Slack.
Michael worked in the engineering department at General Electric/Lockheed Martin/General Dynamics in Burlington, Vermont until his retirement. He was enthusiastic, passionate, and very knowledgeable about all cars, analog photography, and railways. He liked to draw, build old wooden ship models and bird houses, and of course would watch and study the birds. He was also known for his use of calligraphy and his penmanship. He was a strong supporter of helping animals.
Micahel leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Nicole H. Slack, as well as his brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Thomas and Robin Slack, brothers and sisters-in-law Karen Bouthillette, Johanne and Terry Laroche, Sylvie and Michael Corbeil, Christian and Marlene Bouthillette, Chantal and Leo Gabrault, and several nieces and nephews.
At Mike’s request, there will be no funeral services. Arrangements are in the care of LaVigne Funeral Home. Memories and expressions of sympathy can be shared with Mike’s family at
https://memorials.vtfuneralhomes.com/michael-slack/4969589/index.php
As an alternative to flowers, please make a donation in Mike’s name to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, 142 Kindness Ct, South Burlington, VT 05403 https://www.hsccvt.org/donate
