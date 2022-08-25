Michael H. “Curly” Rich

The family of Michael Howard “Curly” Rich, age 68, announces that he passed away peacefully, August 22, 2022, in Saint Albans. He was born in Saint Albans, January 28, 1954 to R. Stanley and Faith (Wilson) Rich. He worked for many years as a sprinkler fitter for Cedar Ridge Sprinkler Corporation. He loved hunting and fishing especially going to Saskatchewan and Alabama. He spent a lot of time ice fishing and ocean fishing with close friends. He had a special place in his heart for his animals.
He is survived by his mother, Faith Rich of Boiling Springs, SC; his partner of 29 years, Joan Machia of Swanton; two step-daughters, Laura Larose (Jason) of Franklin, and Andrea Sartwell (Justin) of Franklin; seven grandchildren; and two siblings, Steven Rich (Pamela) of Saint Albans Bay, VT and Kimberly Tackett (William) of Spartanburg, SC., with several nieces, nephews, and fishing and hunting buddies.
He was predeceased by his father R. Stanley Rich, March 12, 2001.
A Remembrance Gathering will be held Tuesday, August 30th, 2022 at 2:00 PM, in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Chapel, with Father Daniel Jordan officiating.
As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Vermont Children’s Hospital at UVM, or to help a young hunter to get their lifetime license, through the Vermont Department of Fish and Game.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with his family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
