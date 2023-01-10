Michael George Malboeuf, 73, passed away after a brief battle with cancer at the UVM Medical Center on January 7, 2023. Mike was born January 28, 1949 in Burlington, Vermont to Donald and Margaret (Cloe) Malboeuf. He spent most of his life in St. Albans and Fairfield, with the exception of his service in the US Navy (1966-69) in Vietnam.
Mike loved to drive the roads of Vermont and would often load everyone into the car and say, “we’re taking a ride”. Despite the groans of his children, he always found the best swimming holes and shared his encyclopedic knowledge of the region along the way. He loved the open road so much that upon retiring from IBM after 43 years, Mike and his wife Pam (Aiken) bought an RV, grabbed dogs Ruben and Lucy, and headed to Florida for a couple of months each winter to play golf. Mike always made it back home to Fairfield in time to tap the trees.
He was the go-to project consultant for his family and friends. He built benches with his dear friend Tadd Redman to donate to the Collins Perley Complex on behalf of the BFA Class of 66, and helped build the St. Albans Dog Park. Mike could always be found on the sidelines of his kids’ (and grandkids’) sporting activities. He coached his boys in hockey and volunteered as a SASA skate sharpener, scheduler, scorer and announcer.
Mike was an avid golfer and organized the Monday “Old Man Golf League” at the Champlain Country Club and worked at the US Masters.
Mike was predeceased by his parents Donald and Margaret, and his first wife Christine Pare. He is survived by his wife of more than 38 years, Pam, and his children Jess (Lori) Wilson, Heather (Jon) Place, Joe (Meaghan) Malboeuf, Jon (Kelsey) Malboeuf, Caitlin (Jean-Marc) Aubuchon, and Mette (Bart) Coughlin. Mike leaves grandchildren Noah, Anna, Charles, Thomas, Edythe, George, Bryn, Ronan, Lucas, Bevan, Mead, and Peter. He is also survived by siblings Jim, Mary Ellen, Bill, and Carol, as well as a large extended family of nieces, nephews, and Aiken in-laws. Mike was a great lover of animals and leaves behind Lucy and Patch. His beloved dog Ruben passed away just 6 days before him.
Calling hours are scheduled for Saturday, January 14 from 4pm-7pm at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 S. Main Street, St. Albans.
The family plans a private celebration of Mike’s life later this spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mike’s memory to the cancer charity of your choice.
Honored to be serving Mike’s family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolences are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
