Michael Gagné

Michael (Mike) Jacques Gagné, 71 of Venice, FL, formerly Highgate Center, Vermont went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 30, 2021 after a courageous battle with a long term illness. There is a joyful reunion taking place in heaven.
Mike was born in Highgate Center, Vermont to Rosaire T Gagné and Henriette Choiniere Gagné on March 10, 1950. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Elizabeth (Liz) Mary (Janes) Gagné, daughter Stacey Michelle Gagné, son Aaron Marcel Gagné and his wife Sherri (Zook) Gagné and his 2 precious grandsons Clayton Marcel and Caleb Matthew. He is also survived by brother Denis and Katie Gagné, sisters Leonne and Howard Bombardier, Bernadette and John Rabideau and Joanne Mapes and Rick Sterling, brother in law Merritt Janes, sister in law Jeannie Butler and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins whom he deeply loved. He was predeceased by his parents, Rosaire T. and Henriette Gagne, brothers Marcel and Terrance and sister in law Donna Rollo Gagné.
Mike graduated from Vermont Technical College, and was employed by Howe Richardson Scale Company, Simmonds Precision, Eastman Kodak and IBM where he retired in February, 2012.
Mike enjoyed singing, hunting, classic cars, being in nature, collecting antiques and restoring/caring for his home of 41 years on Carter Hill Rd in Highgate Center, Vermont. He was a proud Husband, Father, Pepe´, Uncle and above all a follower of Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior. His sincere and beautiful smile remained with him to the end.
Mike was an active member of Church of the Rock in St Albans, Vermont for many years. After moving to Florida, he and Liz found a church family that he loved to worship with at Harvest Chapel of Venice, FL. They have been a blessing to him and Liz.
Special thanks to the many caring staff at Tidewell Hospice for their loving, tender care for Mike over the past several months.
A celebration of life will be held on October 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Church of the Rock, 1091 Fairfax Road in St. Albans, Vermont followed by interment at St. Louis Cemetery in Highgate Center.
Gifts in Mike’s memory may be made to Tidewell Hospice at tidewellfoundation.org or Harvest Chapel of Venice at harvestchapelofvenice.org.
