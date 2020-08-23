ST. ALBANS — Michael Francis Rocheleau passed away peacefully in the comfort of his Vermont summer home on Fairfield Pond on August 17, 2020. Michael was born on May 12, 1952, the son of the late Maurice and Lois (Menard) Rocheleau.
After Mike’s mother passed away when he was just a baby, Mike’s father remarried the late Lillian (Gratton) Rocheleau. Lillian was Mike’s only mother that he knew and adored.
Mike had an upbeat, fun-loving personality. He had a positive outlook on life even through tough times battling pancreatic cancer. Mike's final days were spent surrounded by family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Laura (Pare’) of St. Albans and their sons Jesse and Chad Rocheleau of St. Albans.
Mike is also survived by his brother, Stephen LeBlanc and wife Sharyne of St. Albans; his sister Judy (Rocheleau) Nuttall of Milton; his sister Alma (Rocheleau) Gallagher and husband James of St. Albans; and his brother-in-law Greg Nuttall of Milton. He is also survived by an extensive family of many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles and his lifelong dear friend, Kenny Barkyoumb.
Mike graduated from Bellows Free Academy in 1970. He was employed at IBM in Essex Junction, Vt., from 1974 to 2006. He worked at Med Associates in Georgia, Vt., from 2006 to 2011. His goal was to retire and spend “one winter” in Florida. He accomplished this and enjoyed many winters in his home in Cape Coral, Fla.
Mike mostly enjoyed spending time with friends and family. His quick wit and sense of humor entertained everyone he met. Mike enjoyed hosting and always made sure everyone had plenty of food and beverages. He loved football (go Giants!), western movies, deer hunting, bowling, and music. He always had an ongoing project around the house and loved to give a helping hand.
Michael was a longtime member of the St. Albans Elks Lodge #1566, B.P.O.E. and the American Legion Green Mountain Post #1.
At Mike’s request there will be no services. The family will privately celebrate Mike’s life.
Assisting the Rocheleau family is the Heald Funeral Home. To send Mike’s family a written expression of sympathy, please visit our online guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.