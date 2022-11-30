St. Albans, VT-Merril Thomas Tittemore, 91, passed away November 27, 2022, at Northwestern Medical Center with his family by his side.
Merril was born on January 8, 1931, in St. Armand, Quebec, the son of the late Charles Walter Tittemore and Elizabeth (Collins) Tittemore.
On February 18, 1950, he married Louise Renaud and was a dedicated husband, father, and provider; a man from a modest farm family from Quebec who moved his young family to Vermont in 1956 to provide a better life and educational opportunities for his children.
Merril had a gift for learning new skills and passing that knowledge along to his children, family, and friends.
Merril loved to be on the open road, serving as a professional driver for 35 years of his working career. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting fishing and trapping; an accomplished carpenter and craftsman who renovated and built homes in Vermont and New York; an avid cribbage player, and a master beekeeper, earning the Vermont Beekeepers Association, Beekeeper of the Year Award in 2017, and mentor to scores of people who had an interest or passion to learn from one of the best. He was a 4th degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus, council number 297 in St. Albans.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Louise (Renaud) Tittemore of St. Albans; children, Robert Tittemore and Sandie Taylor of New York, Richard Tittemore of New York, Mark Tittemore of Rutland, and Gail Bergeron of Massachusetts; 13 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild; sister-in-law Leona Tittemore of Quebec; very special friends Peter and Sally Thomas.
He is predeceased by his father, Charles Walter Tittemore; mother, Elizabeth (Collins) Tittemore; daughter-in-law, Cathi Lewis Tittemore; son-in-law Paul Bergeron; daughter-in-law Donna Horne Tittemore; great grandson Grady Howrigan; brothers, Roger Tittemore, Chester Tittemore, Ernest Tittemore; sister Doris Evans; sister-in-laws, Bernice Tittemore and Gabrielle Tittemore; brother-in-law, Roswell Evans.
Over the years, Merril touched the lives of so many multi-generational friends who cherished his company and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
A memorial mass will take place Friday, December 16, 2022, at 1 PM at Holy Angels in St. Albans, VT. The committal service will take place in the spring at Mount Calvary Cemetery in St. Albans, VT.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to
Grady’s Golden Goodness, 562 Metcalf Pond Road, Fairfield VT, 05468. https://www.gradysgoldengoodness.org/
To send condolences, please visit www.minorfh.com
