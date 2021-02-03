Meredith June Gillilan, 92, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021, in Richford, VT. Meredith was born on June 18, 1928 in Fairfax, VT, to Seymour Machia and Lottie (Cherrier) Machia. She graduated from BFA Fairfax in 1946.
Meredith married Cleon Archie Gillilan on December 23, 1950 in Milton. They had 2 children, Pamela Perkins and Bruce Gillilan.
Meredith was best known for her love of music. She was a teacher in her early years, first starting as a physical education teacher, but then as a music teacher as her passion. She was the director for the Fletcher-Fairfax-Westford Band and played in a dance band. Meredith was the Town Clerk in Fletcher. She was a caretaker for Sterling Weed.
Meredith is survived by her children Pamela Perkins and her husband Robert Perkins, Sr. of Cary NC, Bruce Gillilan and his wife Mary Jo of Fletcher, VT, 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; Her siblings, Bruce Machia and his wife Sandy of Wallingford, VT, Lois Gillespie and her husband Bert of Waterville, VT and her sisters in law, Mary Jane Machia of Fairfax, VT and Cathy Machia of Jeffersonville, VT.
Meredith is preceded in death by her husband Cleon Gillilan, and her siblings Paul Machia, Dalton Machia, Jim Machia, Pete Machia, and Joyce Allen.
Our family would like to give a special thanks to the amazing care from all the staff of Our Lady of the Meadows and also a thanks to home health hospice. A graveside service will be held on July 6, 2021 at 2PM at the Binghamville Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made in Meredith's name to Our Lady of the Meadows Resident Activity Fund, 1 Pinnacle Meadows, Richford, VT 05476. For those who chose to make online condolence, please visit www.minorfh.com
