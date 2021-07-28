A memorial service for Verne Colburn that will be held at 1pm on Thursday, July 29th at the Collins-Perley Complex.
Colburn was a fixture in the greater St. Albans area for several decades, serving as the band director at BFA from 1963-1996, and also as the Commander of the 40th Army National Guard Band.
Additionally, he served as a pianist for Cardiac Capers and at a number of area restaurants and clubs.
Verne Colburn Memorial Service:
Please note there will be a memorial service celebrating the life and career of Verne Colburn. The event will be held at 1pm on Thursday, July 29th at the Collins-Perley Complex in St. Albans, Vermont, and will be followed by a reception.
This event will also feature a concert band composed of former students, colleagues, and friends. Anyone interested in participating in the band should contact Michael Colburn (colburnmj@gmail.com) or Eric Bushey (ebushey@maplerun.org)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.