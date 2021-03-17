ST. ALBANS/MILTON — Melissa Lynne Gaboury passed away peacefully in her home on the morning of Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 29 years old from an accidental drug overdose.
Melissa was born on May 15, 1991 in St. Albans, the daughter of Steven Allen Gaboury and Crystal Ann L’Esperance. She attended BFA in St. Albans.
Melissa was a shining, free spirit who loved to sing and dance, kayak, worship the Lord, often attending the Church of the Rock, and, most of all, spending time with her family. She was very intelligent and very good at writing. Among the many things Melissa loved to do were playing out in the garden, enjoying her 6 kids (her cats) and Onyx, the dog she and her girlfriend shared and playing the keyboard. She hoped to be a singer one day and wanted to publish all of her poems in a book. Melissa was happy at heart but the fact that people in this world are suffering in one way or another always bothered her tremendously. She would have saved the entire world from negativity if she could.
As amazing as she was, there were things that plagued Melissa deeply. She struggled with the justice system and felt she was a victim of its many injustices which ultimately caused her mental health to spiral downward. She suffered from PTSD as well as anxiety attacks almost daily. Sadly, her attempts to receive professional help went unanswered. In addition to her mental disorders, Melissa had battled addiction since the age of 16. Just as Melissa reached a point in her life where she was ready to move on from the past and forward to a life of happiness her mental health overtook her and she relapsed, which ultimately took her life.
Melissa will always be remembered as the extreme athlete with a huge heart that danced and sang everywhere she went with the intent of helping others in any way that she could. She had worked at her father and grandfather’s garage, Steve and Dan’s Auto and at Paul Senesac Auto Repair.
Melissa is survived by her mother, Crystal L’Esperance; her father, Steven Gaboury; her sister, Meghan Gaboury and wife Haley G. Colburn; her brother, Isaiah M. L’Esperance; her maternal grandfather, Norman L’Esperance; her maternal great grandfather, George L’Esperance; her paternal grandparents Linda and Henry Gadouas; her special friend Crystal Elliott, as well as Melinda White; close friends Pastors Pete and Joann Fiske and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Melissa was predeceased by her Pepe, Daniel Gaboury; her Gramma, Laura A. L’Esperance as well as countless friends.
Friends and family are invited to a “Walk Thru” visitation at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main St. in St Albans on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 Noon. Private family services for Melissa will be held at the Church of the Rock and she will be laid to rest at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in St. Albans at the convenience of her family.
Should friends desire, gifts in Melissa’s memory may be made to A Place for Grace Kitty Rescue, 1962 Lower Newton Rd, St. Albans, VT 05478 or Turning Point of Franklin County, 182 Lake St., St. Albans, VT 05478.
To share a memory of a message of condolence with Melissa’s family please visit www.healdfuneralhome.com
Melissa’s family would like to offer the following with the hope of helping others “Please listen to your children, friend, sibling or others and if they need help, please get them the appropriate help”.
