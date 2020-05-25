ALBURGH – Maxine Sheila Bourgeois (Kinsella) “Red”, 82, of Alburgh, Vt., passed away on May 15, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
She was born August 09, 1937 in Montreal, Quebec, daughter of David Kinsella and Dorothey (English) Kinsella. Maxine was raised by two wonderful parents, Kenneth and Joyce McCullough.
Maxine was an amazing wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. Maxine’s lifetime passion was being a caregiver and CNA. She started her career as a caregiver working at the hospital in Sweetsburg, Quebec. While raising her family, she also worked on the family farm. Throughout the years, Maxine worked at various nursing homes such as, George, Boyac and Crossbow in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Verdell Village in St. Albans, Vt., and Cedar Hedge in Rouses Point, N.Y. She had a strong dedication to her patient’s care.
While raising her children, Maxine was affiliated with the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. She also assisted in many other activities involving her community.
Maxine loved to do things to make people happy. She was always available to help in anyway she could. She could knit up a storm, and at one point, she was never seen without her knitting. Her “fan and feather” knitted blankets were a much-treasured commodity. Any newborn to family or friends were sure to get such a beautiful blanket.
The love of her life was the man she married 62 years ago, Ernest Bourgeois. The love they had for each other was evident for all to see. Maxine would tell people about when they first met. She said to her friend, “That’s the man I’m going to marry.”
Family and friends were what made Maxine happy. She loved traveling with Ernest and was game to travel just about anywhere with him.
Maxine leaves behind her loving husband, Ernest Bourgeois; her son Ernest Bourgeois (Laura), Cheryl McGillin (David), Katherine Boutah (Donald), Aileen Pearo (Philip); grandchildren Corey Bourgeois (Chris), Brittany Bourgeois (Nicholas), Amanda Hoss (Ben), Kristen Prim (Rob), David McGillin (Michelle), Donna Mae Surprenant (Tim), David Boutah (Valerie), Donald Boutah (Barbara), Danielle Boutah (Jason), Katie Boutah (Justin); brother Larry Kinsella (Lorrie); sister Elizabeth (Lee) McCullough; and great-grandma to 17 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many loved nieces, nephews and close friends.
Maxine was predeceased by her siblings, Shirley Walsh, Margaret Pease, David Kinsella, Ted Kinsella, Gary Kinsella, Opal Piette, Lorraine (Goldie) McCullough, and Dennis McCullough.
The family would like to give thanks to Bayada Hospice Service for their compassionate support.
A celebration of life will be held later.
Memorial contributions in Maxine’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.
