Maxine Johannsen

Maxine E. Johannsen, age 84, of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, formerly of Hudson, Wisconsin, passed away on March 19, 2021 at her home. Maxine was born and raised in Stillwater, Minnesota, and graduated from Stillwater High School. On December 27, 1954, Maxine was united in marriage to LeRoy Johannsen in Marine on the St. Croix, Minnesota. LeRoy was serving in the U.S. Navy, so Maxine liked to joke that upon marriage, she also joined the Navy. The couple resided at naval ports across the globe and were blessed with three children: LeRoy Jr., Linda, and Lowell. Upon LeRoy’s retirement from the Navy in 1970, the family moved to the Hudson area. Maxine and LeRoy later resided in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Kalamazoo, Michigan, before eventually retiring to Pensacola, Florida. The couple continued to enjoy traveling and took many trips throughout the United States, including many trips by train, until LeRoy’s death in 2014.
Maxine was truly happy around her family. She loved to spend time with her children, and especially relished in the joy of being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Maxine was extremely easy going and was always open to do anything; including attending school concerts, sporting events, going to the casino, or any other outing she was invited to. She delighted in playing Bingo and spending time on a jigsaw or crossword puzzle, and was always fond of socializing and laughing with her friends.
Maxine will remain in the hearts of her children, LeRoy (Mary) Johannsen Jr., Linda (Glen) Seierstad, and Lowell Johannsen; grandchildren, Mallorie (Tony) Benoit, Jordan (Becca) Johannsen, Jennifer (Jesse) Campos, and Jared Johannsen; great-grandchildren, Lillian Benoit, Carson and Addison Campos, Ellisabeth Johannsen and RiverRae Reed; sister, Shirley Bixby; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy; her parents Emil and Lydia (Kiesow) Josephson; sister, Margie (Don) Cridlin; and brother-in-law, Glenn Bixby.
A Memorial Service for Maxine will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson with a gathering of family and friends from 1:00-3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing required. Interment will take place at Willow River Cemetery following the service.
Services are in the care of the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI . (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
