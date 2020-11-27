ST. ALBANS — Maurice Richard Driver, 84, of Dunnellon passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Cypress Cove Care Center in Crystal River.
Maurice Richard Driver was a native of St. Alban, Vermont and moved to this area from Epping N.H. in 2003.
He was a veteran of Korea and Vietnam serving in the United States Marine Corps. In his free time he enjoyed reading and collecting.
Survivors include his wife Priscilla Driver; sister Reba Driver; and brother Wendell Driver. He was preceded in death by his brothers Alfred and Frederick Driver and his sister Dorothy Westover.
