GEORGIA – Maurice “Moe” L. Fitzgerald Sr., age 81, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington following a brief illness.
Friends and family are invited to Moe’s Life Celebration on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Georgia Beach, 4815 Georgia Shore Road, Georgia, VT.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. A full obituary can be found and condolences, photos and favorite memories can be shared at www.gossfs.com
