SWANTON – Maurice J. “Mike” Fournier, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
He was born in Plattsburgh, NY on August 19, 1931 to the late Fernando & Annette (Filion) Fournier.
Mike grew up in Champlain, NY and was a life-long member of the dairy community. He worked as a sales representative. first for Surge Dairy Equipment, but then joined DeLaval Dairy Service where he spent most of his career. His work in dairy brought him all over the country and the world. He truly cherished the relationships that he built over the years with farmers. For 49 years, Mike would setup a milking parlor display at the Champlain Valley Fair and Franklin County Field Days, he was looking forward to hitting the 50-year milestone.
He married Ruth “Jan” Fournier on New Year’s Day, 1983. Jan describes Mike as kind, gentle, and the type of husband that every woman deserves to have. Mike was an avid bowler, dancer, and he was always proud of his tomato plants and grape vines – they were the best!
He is survived by his wife, Ruth “Jan” Fournier of Swanton; his son, Mike Fournier Colorado; an adopted daughter, Donna St. Pierre; and countless friends. Mike was predeceased by his parents, Fernando & Annette Fournier.
Mike’s family will be holding his life celebration later this spring.
For those who wish, contributions in Mike’s memory may be made with your time. Please volunteer to help someone in need that lives in your community.
