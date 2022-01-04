Saint Albans – Mary Wood Wright a longtime area resident and more recently of Essex Junction, passed away Wednesday December 29th, 2021, at the Mansfield Place.
Born in St. Albans on June 27th, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Jack B. and Alice Powell (Thayer) Wood. Mary was 98 years old.
Mary graduated salutatorian from Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans, Class of 1941. She graduated with honors from Simmons College School of Nursing in 1946, and was a member of the Army Cadet Nurse Corps. Following graduation, Mary worked as assistant supervisor in the OR at the VA Hospital in White River.
She left to marry Donald Wright on June 16th, 1951 and worked at St. Albans Hospital for a brief time before leaving to raise their two children, Elizabeth and Norman. She returned to nursing as a school nurse at BFA for the remaining 19 years of her career. After retirement, she volunteered at the St. Albans Museum and Meals on Wheels and was a lifelong member of the First Congregational Church of St. Albans.
Survivors include her daughter, Elizabeth Wright Ross (Richard); grandchildren, Michael Ross (Jessica), Dorothy Ross and Mary Ross; sister-in-law, Joan Wood as well as nephews, Alan Wright (Veronica) and family, Jack Wood (Pam) and family, Scott Bunap (Barbara) and family, as well as nieces, Judy Ryan (Ed) and family, Sharon Thayer and Jenny Doran and family.
In addition to her parents and husband, Donald, she was predeceased by her son, Norman, her sisters, Ann and Jane and her brother, John.
A special thanks to Mark Greenblatt, MD with UVM-MC Department of Oncology for his many years of care, Chris Vaughn, APRN of NOTCH, The Homestead in St. Albans, where she resided for many years, and everyone at Mansfield Place in Essex Junction, especially the dedicated staff of the Village Memory Care. Thanks also to UVM Health and Hospice and Alison Hall, PA of Essex Adult Primary Care.
Graveside services will be announced at a later date this spring.
Memorials in Mary’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter, P.O. Box 275, Winooski, Vermont 05404 or the Leukemia-Lymphoma Society of America, 1311 Mamaroneck Avenue – Suite 310, White Plains, New York 10605.
Honored to be serving the Wright family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
