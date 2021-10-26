Mary Theresa “Terry” Branon, 86, died on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Mansfield Place in Essex.
She was born in Detroit, MI on May 17, 1935, the daughter of the late Glen and Lola (McCabe) Moore, and stepdaughter to the late Roland “Van” Vandenberg. Terry grew up in Detroit, MI, graduating from Our Lady of Mercy High School in 1952, Mercy College in 1956, and attended the University of Detroit Graduate School. She was married to Ralph P. Branon on August 9, 1958. They moved to Burlington, VT in 1960 where they raised their 7 children.
Terry taught Kindergarten in Detroit for three years. Upon moving to Burlington, she substituted and taught at Christ the King School. After staying home to raise her 7 children, she worked in customer service at various local businesses, including Paul’s Towne Cleaners, Jason’s Dry Cleaners, Mountain Air, and Gadue’s Dry Cleaning.
Known for her quick wit and spitfire personality Terry would brighten the day and bring a chuckle to anyone with whom she interacted. It seemed to be her personal mission to prevent anyone from having a boring or ‘regular’ day.
Terry was devoted to her husband Ralph until his death in 2008. He was the love of her life.
Spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren whether at sporting events, family dinners or holiday gatherings brought her great joy.
Terry also loved playing bingo and attending all the social offerings at Mansfield Place where she resided the last four years. Whenever they had an event, they knew Terry would want to be there, and she would be the life of the party. She brought mischief and smiles wherever she went.
Terry is survived by her children Mary Theresa Thelen and husband Chad of Jeffersonville, Glen Branon and wife Allison of St. Albans Bay, Cathleen Branon-Keogh and husband Pat of Fairfax, Greg Branon and wife Karen of Georgia, and Ellen Rivait of Shelburne; 17 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Ralph P. Branon; sons Jim Branon and Ralph E. Branon; her brother Glen Paul Moore; and two great-grandchildren, Carmella Tomasetto and Cameron Branon.
The family would like to express gratitude to the Mansfield staff and Bayada staff for taking such good care of Terry in these final years and months of her life.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Terry’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, October 31, from 2-4pm at the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd., Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 1, at 10:30am at St. Anthony Church, 305 Flynn Ave., Burlington with burial to follow in Resurrection Park Cemetery, So. Burlington. To send online condolences to her family, please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
