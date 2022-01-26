Mary Rosalie LaBombard passed away peacefully in Calgary, Alberta, on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at the age of 82 years.
She is fondly remembered for her outgoing personality and constant sense of humor and was someone who found joy with what she could do every day. Born in Highgate Center, Vermont, she moved to Montreal for university and worked as a high school teacher for the Montreal Catholic school board (CECM) for 28 years.
She is survived by her husband of over fifty years, Joseph Thomas, as well as daughter Mary Ann, son-in-law David (Yiptong), and grandchildren, Claire and Sonia. She is also survived by her brothers, Bird LaBombard of Swanton, Vermont, Francis (Grace) of Silverdale, Washington, Eugene (Louise) of Swanton, Vermont, Paul (Judy) of Whiting, New Jersey; sister Carol Austin (Douglas) of Swanton, Vermont, brother-in-law Clement of North Carolina. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Eugene and Ella (nee Barkyoumb), as well as her sisters, Theresa and Gloria, and sister-in-law Dale.
For those who wish, contributions in Mary’s memory can be made directly to the Canadian Cancer Society. In living memory of Mary, a tree will be planted in the Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area by McInnis & Holloway Funeral Homes. Please see https://mhfh.com/tribute/details/35418/Mary- LaBombard/obituary.html#tribute-start to leave a message of condolence.
