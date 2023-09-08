Mary Margaret Forcier, 96, passed away on Thursday, August 31st, at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford, Vermont. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, on March 13th, 1927, she was the daughter of William James Comensky and Frances Veronica Comensky.
Mary graduated from Claireton High School in Pittsburgh, PA, in 1949. She later attended Mt. Mercy College but left to serve in the Navy on March 20th, 1951. Stationed in Florida and Rhode Island, she worked as a military weather forecaster for Navy pilots. During her service, Mary met Roland Joseph Forcier, whom she married on June 12th, 1954, at St. Anthony’s Church in Burlington, VT.
Following her time in the Navy, she held positions at Sears, General Electric and Green Mountain Power, where she retired. Mary cherished spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, camping in Maine, gardening, square dancing, ceramics, bike riding, decorating for the holidays and taking yearly cruises.
Mary is survived by her daughters Charlene Remick and husband Art, with their 3 children; Carolyn Dahlberg and her three children; and her son, Michael Forcier and wife Rachelle Rose Forcier, with their four children. She is also survived by her sister, Maureen Davern, her brother, Bill Comensky, and numerous nieces and nephews, family members and many friends. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Roland Joseph Forcier, and her son, Johnny Joe Forcier.
As per Mary’s wishes, no viewing or formal funeral services will be held. A memorial mass will be arranged at a later date. A graveside service will take place at Resurrection Park near St. John’s Vianney’s Church on Hinesburg Road in South Burlington on Saturday, September 16th at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chittenden County Humane Society, the American Diabetes Association or Our Lady of the Meadows Community Care Home. Thank you to the caring staff of Our Lady of the Meadows who were frequently by her side and a special thank you to Franklin County Home Health and Hospice .Arrangements are in care of the Ready Funeral And Cremation Services. To send online condolences please visit www.readyfuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.