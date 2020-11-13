ENOSBURGH – Mary Lou Ovitt, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at her home in Enosburgh.
She was born in Bakersfield on March 28, 1932 to the late Harold and Marion (Hall) Burleson.
Mary Lou was a lifelong resident of this area and she graduated from Brigham Academy. She raised her children and helped her husband run their dairy farm, a farm that has been in the family for 10 generations. Mary Lou had a passion for educating herself – she was an avid reader, and she enjoyed birdwatching, PBS, and Bob Ross painting videos.
She is survived by her children, Gary Ovitt and his wife Daya of St. Albans, Alan Ovitt and his wife Karen of Lakeland, FL, Brenda Ovitt of Morrisville, and John Ovitt and his wife Kathy of Franklin; grandchildren, Susan Gancarcz and her husband Scott, Scott Ovitt and his wife Tracy, Chantel Walters and her husband Dylan, Ryan Ovitt, and Nikki Bushey and her husband Shawn; great grandchildren, Kayla Ovitt, Madison Ovitt, Ella Gancarcz, Teagan Bushey, and Jarrett Bushey; great great grandchildren, Wyatt Ovitt, Grayson Lillquist, and Emma Ovitt; her sister Ellen Jane Darling of Lecanto, FL; many nieces & newphews; and her feline companion, Ralphy. In addition to her parents, Mary Lou was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Ovitt; and her brother-in-law, Ray Darling.
A graveside memorial service will be held next spring in the Berkshire Center Cemetery.
For those who wish, contributions in Mary Lou’s memory may be made to the University of Vermont Cancer Center, The Courtyard at Given, 4th Floor North, 89 Beaumont Ave., Burlington, VT 05405.
Please visit the Goss Life Celebration Homes website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com.
