CONWAY, S.C. — Mary Lou Norton, 80, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020. Born in Franklin County, VT, she was a daughter of the late Gerald F. Burnor and Thelma Corse Burnor.
Mary Lou is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert L. Norton, of Conway, SC; children, Michael Norton and his family of Northglenn, CO, Kathy Norton Enders of Andover, CT, Cindy Norton of Brandon, VT and Krystal Norton of Myrtle Beach, SC. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Please share memories and condolences at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.