FRANKLIN – Mary J. Boudreau, age 85, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at her home in Franklin surrounded by her family.
She was born in Fairfield on January 14, 1935 to the late Donald and Ann (Nolan) Paradee.
Mary grew up and attended school in Fairfield. She was a life-long farmer, homemaker, mother, and grandmother. She married Richard Boudreau on September 25, 1970 and from then on, the two were seldom spotted apart. Mary was a long-time member of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church and a proud caretaker of the South Franklin Cemetery. When Mary wasn’t busy at the farm, helping with the church, or tending to the cemetery she could be found elbow deep in her garden growing award worthy tomatoes and butternut squash, cooking, square dancing with Richard on Saturday nights, snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, camping (but for no more than two days at a time), or her favorite past time— spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered for her tremendous work ethic, the pride she had in her family, and her ability to stay positive.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Richard Boudreau of Franklin; her children, Donald Menard and his wife Vanka of Franklin, Betty Leduc and her husband Nelson of Champlain, N.Y., Bobby Menard and his wife Sandy of Chazy, N.Y., David Menard of Syracuse, N.Y., John Menard of Moores, N.Y., Donna Gooley and her husband Tom of Champlain, N.Y., Jean Akin and her husband Todd of Buskirk, N.Y., Jimmy Menard and his wife Tracey of Chazy, N.Y., Judy Danyow and her husband Steve of Franklin, Joan Lothian and her husband Mike of Franklin, Debbie Hilliker and her husband Brian of Swanton, Paul Boudreau and his wife Mary of Franklin, and Amy Adams and her husband Travis of Franklin; 28 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; her brother, Tom Paradee and his wife Ellen of Fairfield; several nieces and nephews, and her dear cat Missy. Besides her parents, Mary was predeceased by her siblings, Fred, Billy, and Dora Paradee.
Mary’s family would like to extend a warm thank you to Bridget and all of the nurses from Bayada for the exceptional care that she received.
A funeral service will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. on the back lawn at Spears Funeral Home along the Missisquoi River. Interment will follow in the South Franklin Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family at the Boudreau Farm following interment, 2126 Towle Neighborhood Road, Franklin. At the family’s request please wear a mask and follow all COVID guidelines for all of Mary’s events.
For those who wish, contributions in Mary’s memory may be made to St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 323 Church Street, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450 and/or Bayada Home Health, 2517 Shelburne Road, Shelburne, VT 05482.
