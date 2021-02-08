GEORGIA — Mary Ellen Trayah, 69, passed away at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.
Given the current restrictions services will be private and at the convenience of the family. The family also invites you to view further information and share your memories by visiting awrfh.com.
