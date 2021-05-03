GEORGIA — A graveside service for Mary Trayah who passed away on February 3, 2021 will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11:00am in the family lot in Georgia Plains Cemetery. The family also invites you to view further information and share your memories by visiting awrfh.com.
Mary Ellen Trayah
