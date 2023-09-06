RICHFORD- Mary E. Blaney, age 72, passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023 surrounded by her loving family at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford.
She was born in Sheldon on August 21, 1951 to the late Otis and Lillian (Donna) Reed.
Mary grew up in Sheldon and graduated from Central Catholic High in St. Albans. She married Randall “Randy” Blaney on April 2, 1971 and the pair made their home in Richford raising three sons. She stayed at home caring for her children during their formative years, along with other children from the neighborhood, including special nephews and great nephews. When her children became older, she began working at the school they attended, Richford Elementary and High School, as a cook where she worked for over 30 years. Mary was active in her community and a devout member of All Saints Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing BINGO, line dancing, quilting, sewing, knitting, trips to the casino, and camping every summer at Brookside with Randy. Above all she looked forward to spending time with her family attending all of their special events, preparing and hosting holiday dinners, and family vacations. Mary will always be remembered for her kind and generous heart, and putting everyone’s needs before her own.
She is survived by three sons, Dennis Blaney and his significant other Amie Choiniere of Enosburg, Thomas Blaney and his wife Alison of Craftsbury, and Kevin Blaney and his wife Casey of Richford; grandchildren, Cameron, Mackenzie, Ryan, Victoria, and Carter; siblings, Marcelle & Jacques Lussier of St. Albans, Donald & Elaine Reed of Sheldon, Harland & Laura Reed of Barre, Andrew & Pat Reed of St. Albans, Raymond & Sarah Reed of Sheldon, Charles & Kim Reed of Milton, and Norbert & Dianna Reed of Swanton; siblings-in-law, John Blaney and his wife Deb of Berkshire, and Elizabeth Brown and her husband Ken of Richford; special family friend, Joanne Getty and several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. In addition to her parents, and in-laws, John & Goldie (Prentice) Blaney, Mary was predeceased by her husband Randall “Randy” Blaney; siblings-in-law, Billy, Richard, Robert, Stella, and Jean Blaney.
Family and friends are invited to Mary’s Life Celebration events on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM to include a Mass of Christian Burial at All Saints Catholic Church, 152 Main St, Richford, VT 05476, interment will follow in the All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Richford.
Mary’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Our Lady of the Meadows for the exceptional care and support she received.
For those who wish, contributions in Mary’s memory may be made to Franklin County Home Health- Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
