ST. ALBANS — It is with great sadness, the family of Mary Campbell, age 80, announce that she went home to the Lord, January 6, 2021, at the Holiday House Nursing Facility in St. Albans. She was born in Burlington, April 14, 1940 to Laughton and Margaret (Devino) Brigham Brigham.
Mary worked for many years as a waitress at many area restaurants, and then providing home care for many in our community. She enjoyed knitting and making things out of ceramics.
She is survived by two sons, Randy Campbell of Texas and Robert Campbell of Texas, several grandchildren, nieces and nephews, three siblings, Charles Brigham, James Brigham and his wife Susan all of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Martha Senna and her husband Norman of Colchester, VT, and her sister-in-law Sharon Brigham of Pinellas Point, FL.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Laughton and Margaret (Devino) Brigham, and a brother Laughton Todd Brigham.
Mary’s family wish to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of the Holiday House Nursing Facility, especially her caregiver Michelle, and Bayada Hospice, for their care and support for Mary.
A Remembrance Gathering and Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in the spring.
As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Holiday House Resident Activities Fund, 642 Sheldon Road, St. Albans, VT 05478.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories of Mary may be shared with her family and friends at www.bradyandlevesque.com.
