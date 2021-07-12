Alburgh – Mary Arline Vincelette, a longtime area resident passed away with her family at her side on Saturday, July 10th, 2021, in the comfort of her son’s home on the shores of Lake Champlain.
Born in Biddeford, Maine, on April 19th, 1934, she was the daughter of the late William Earl and Lillian Anthonie (Hansen) Burgess. Arline was 87 years old.
She was a graduate of the St. Johnsbury Academy and went on to lead a very active life, which included painting for fun, riding her own motorcycle, sharpshooting, was an accomplished musician playing many different musical instruments, and loved to go square dancing, camping, cross-country skiing, bowling, and sailing.
Arline loved her family, always defending them when need be, and kept them supplied with traditional baked goods. She enjoyed anything with whipped cream (extra please), and had a strong love for her family pets.
She was a fashionista, including being a hairdresser and always trying new things; think of Lucille Ball and her red hair, and that’s how we easily explain our mom, Arline. Every day was a different episode.
What Arline didn’t do would be an easier list to produce. Among her other activities, she was at one time a switchboard operator, a typist (75 wpm), did chair caning, produced stain glass designs for Tiffany’s, worked as a home stitcher for the VT Teddy Bear Factory, was a professional knitter, real estate agent, 911 operator, worked in several retail stores, and was a census taker. Her most recent and most enjoyable was working at the Vermont Information Center where she met and guided many people.
Arline always challenged herself trying new things, and keeping up with technology; she had an iPhone and iPad, enjoyed shopping online and watching Netflix.
Her smile and laughter would light up a room.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Alana Lambert (Steve), Aaron Vincelette (Dave Soons), Adam Vincelette (Karen), Andrew Vincelette (Danielle) as well as grandchildren, Kyle Lambert, Casey Lambert, Noah Vincelette, Zoe Vincelette, Ava Vincelette and, coming soon great-grandchild, Banks Lambert.
Arline is also survived by her sister, Carolyn Addy, and brother-in-law, Norman Vincelette, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Arline was predeceased by her husband, Alan Vincelette.
There will be no services at her request; she will be laid to rest with her husband, Alan, at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph.
With her love of animals and children, Arline’s family asks that memorials be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, Vermont 05478, or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959.
Honored to be serving the Vincelette family is the Heald Funeral Home of St. Albans, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
