VENICE, FL – Mary Anne Carpenter Towle, age 91, passed on January 28, 2022, at Venice Hospital in Venice, Florida.
Friends and family are invited to Mary Anne’s Life Celebration to include a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 11:00 AM at All Saints Catholic Church, 152 Main St. Richford, VT 05476. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery Richford.
