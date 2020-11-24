BENNINGTON – Mary Ann Theresa Long, 88, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, joined her husband Bob and many of her family members in Heaven on Saturday evening, November 21, 2020.
Theresa’s survivors include David Long and his wife Michelle of Swanton and Kathie Covey and her husband Bob of Underhill.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Theresa’s family will celebrate her Funeral Mass privately at Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church in Bennington. There are no calling hours planned. For those wishing to view a live stream of the Mass please join https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84746453263 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.
Should friends desire, gifts in Theresa’s memory may be made to Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church in care of the Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 628 Main St, Bennington, VT 05201. Messages of condolence may be sent to Theresa’s family by visiting www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
