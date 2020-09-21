Mary Ann (Holland) Parizo, 85, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2020 at Birchwood Terrace in Burlington surrounded by her family. Mary Ann was born on December 3, 1934, daughter of the late John and Helen (Gilmore) Holland in Rochester, N.Y. She was raised by her Uncle and Aunt: Rolland and Lillian Corbin in Burlington, Vt. She resided in Essex Junction most of her adult life.
Mary Ann graduated from Mount Saint Mary’s boarding school in Burlington. Upon her Uncle’s suggestion she decided to become a teacher. She graduated from the University of Vermont. During her student teaching she met her husband through a blind date set up by her supervising teacher, Jean, and husband Raymond Tucker. She taught in the Essex Junction School District for 30 years. She loved her career and formed many bonds with children and their families in Essex Junction. She also made some wonderful lifelong friends who were extremely supportive of her throughout her life. Upon retirement she became the successor to her husband’s legislative seat in the House of Representatives when he became ill. She enjoyed spending time in Montpelier and making a difference. Later, she spent several years volunteering for Meals on Wheels in Essex Junction. She enjoyed preparing meals for seniors and the comradery of the women she befriended in the kitchen.
She was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, served on the UVM Board of Trustees, served on the cemetery board of Holy Family Church, and she also served on the Vermont Reparative board.
She is survived by her daughter Marijane Gryk and her husband of South Windsor, Conn., her grandsons Shawn Gryk, of South Windsor, Tyler Parizo and his wife Emilee of Asheville, N.C., and Bretton (Brett) Parizo of Angier, N.C., and great-grandchildren Ben and Kelly Parizo (Tyler’s children). She was also predeceased by her husband Bernard, son Paul and grandson Brian Gryk, her siblings John Holland, Courneen Clohessy, and Suzette Rotolo and in-laws Ernest and Zelia Parizo.
Mary Ann was an amazing person who never allowed her health issues to curb her inspiring love and zest for life. Many would agree she had more than nine lives. It may sound trite, but she truly enjoyed every day of her life and generated positivity. She was a dear friend to many, and most would agree she was a good listener and often withheld judgement.
A private graveside service will be held in Holy Family Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Mary Ann’s memory may be made to Essex Meals on Wheels, 76 Pearl Street, Suite 201, Essex Junction, VT 05452. The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.