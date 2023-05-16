Mary Ann Durfee, born on September 3rd, 1934, and passed away on January 17th, 2023. The family will be having a memorial service at the St Albans Bay Cemetery on May 24, 2023, at 4:30 PM. Anyone who would like to join the family are welcome.
Mary Ann Durfee
