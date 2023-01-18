Mary Ann Durfee

AND SO IT ENDS: the youngest and last of the five daughters of the late Donald G. and Mary Lillian (Walker) Howland, Mary Ann (Howland) Durfee passed away on Tuesday, January 17th, 2023. Mary Ann was born in Union city, Pennsylvania on September 3rd, 1934, on her parent’s 10th wedding anniversary. She was preceded by her four sisters, Dora Louise when she was only 18 months old from spinal meningitis, Barbara Dove on September 22nd, 2002, Donna Layden in May of 2014 and Charlene Ryan on December 1st, 2017
Mary and Joseph E. Durfee were married on November 19th, 1955, in Union City, Pennsylvania. They celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on November 19th, 2022. She is survived by their four children, Ronald (Deborah), Carole (BFF RoseMary), Matthew (Reagan) and Andrew (Karen Boomhower). Also five grandchildren, Erin Stover (Adam) of California, Rachel Durfee (Scott C.) Mitchel Durfee (Michele Beaupre) of Florida, Ashley Malcahy (Kevin) and Jessica Durfee, as well as seven great grandchildren, Khloe Benson, Kennedy Greeno, Brooklyn Durfee, Kelsey and Natalie Cronin, Beverly Stover and Nora Malcahy and several nieces, nephews, cousins who were all very important to her.
Besides her parents and sisters, she was preceded by her in-laws, Edwin H. and Inez (Wood) Durfee of Townville, Pennsylvania and Ralph Berlin, brother-in-law, R. Thomas Layden on October 4th, 2022 and Barbara’s two sons, Michael and Gary Lynn Haenel.
Mary graduated from Union City High School with high honors shared with Marjory Sedmina and the late Neil Stone in the Class of 1952. Homecoming brought many classmates together for several years. The year 2014 saw many of them turning 80 years old!!! Upon graduation several members joined the military service. Class Motto: We will find a way or make one…..and many of them did.
Upon graduation Mary began work at the Home National Bank in Union City until moving to California, Pennsylvania, where Joseph was attending college on the G.I. Bill. After his graduation they moved with their children to Oak Ridge, New Jersey, then to their home at Lindy Lake, New Jersey in 1960. Joseph was teaching Industrial Arts in the West Milford School District. Mary was a homemaker but active in the Macopin, New Jersey Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, Hillcrest PTA and a Cub Scout Den Mother.
In 1970 the family moved to St. Albans, Vermont and made their home in the Kellogg Road. From 1974 until 1980 Mary was employed in the Trust Department of the Franklin-Lamoille Bank, from 1980 until she retired on May 13th, 1994, she worked in Customer Service with the Fonda Group, Inc. and for several of those years she was the Department Supervisor. In January 1986 she was named Employee of the Month. Mary also was active in the St. Albans Bay United Methodist Church on several committees. She often helped with the craft and food sales of the church.
The Durfee’s bought 13 acres of land in the Gibou of Montgomery, Vermont, cleared land and Joe built them a camp where they spent many happy years. The road into camp had been given up by the town so they often had to walk in during the winter, clear down branches in the spring and help others keep it in shape to travel !!! During hunting season, it wasn’t unusual to wake up to a snow storm. Trips to Nova Scotia, Arizona by Amtrack, Niagara Falls for their 50th Anny to see Bobby Vinton (a gift for their children) yearly trips back to Union city and Canadohta Lake in Pennsylvania were always memorable time.
A memorial service at the St. Albans Bay Methodist Church is being planned and date will be announced at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, Mary would appreciate contributions to the Jim Bashaw Fund, c/o Northwestern Medical Center, Community Relations Office, 133 Fairfield Street, St. Albans, Vermont 05478 or the Union City Public Library, 2 Stranahan Street, Union City, Pennsylvania 16438.
