A memorial service for Mary Ann Durfee, who passed away on Tuesday, January 17th, 2023, will be held on Saturday, January 28th, at 10:00 AM at the St. Albans Bay Methodist Church, 575 Lake Road St. Albans.
Mary Ann Durfee
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
