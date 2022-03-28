It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved sister and wife Mary Ann Barrette (Chipper Smith) on March 21, 2022 after a brief illness in Beverly Hills, FL with her loving husband by her side.
Chipper was a long time employee at VPT in Swanton, VT. She retired in 2019 and moved to Florida where she loved the sunrises, sunsets and working in her flower beds.
Chipper was born on January 31, 1957 in San Pedro, CA to Richard and Rita Smith who predeceased her.
She is survived by her husband Neil Barrette who was her best friend and soulmate. Her step children Heidi and Tyler. Her sisters and their spouses Debbie and Mitchell Boyer, Carol Smith and Randy Reynolds, Sharon and Joe Pion, June and Brent Dragon. Her Brother in-laws Brian Barrette, David and Dale Barrette. Along with many nieces and nephews. There are no services as per request.
